Only 40,198 km! Check out this rugged and reliable 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road 4x4, built to take you anywhere adventure calls! Powered by Toyotas legendary 4.0L V6 engine and paired with a 5-speed automatic, this off-road SUV offers proven performance and unmatched durability. This TRD Off-Road edition is loaded with features including dual-zone climate control, dual power heated leather seats, rear backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, and a power sliding sunroof. With all-terrain tires, advanced traction control technology, and a factory trailer tow package, its fully equipped to handle everything from daily driving to off-the-grid getaways. Additional highlights include: ?? Fog lights ?? Premium leather interior ?? Advanced 4x4 system ?? Factory Toyota build quality This is a claims-free, original BC vehicle with a Carfax report to match. With only 40,198 km, this 4Runner is in excellent condition and remains one of Toyotas highest-rated and most sought-after off-road SUVs on the market today. Come see it for yourself this 4RunneD Off Road wont last long! Dlr#9243

40,198 KM

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Used
40,198KM
VIN JTERU5JRXP6153929

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8678
  • Mileage 40,198 KM

Only 40,198 km! Check out this rugged and reliable 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road 4x4, built to take you anywhere adventure calls! Powered by Toyotas legendary 4.0L V6 engine and paired with a 5-speed automatic, this off-road SUV offers proven performance and unmatched durability.

This TRD Off-Road edition is loaded with features including dual-zone climate control, dual power heated leather seats, rear backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, and a power sliding sunroof. With all-terrain tires, advanced traction control technology, and a factory trailer tow package, its fully equipped to handle everything from daily driving to off-the-grid getaways.

Additional highlights include:
?? Fog lights
?? Premium leather interior
?? Advanced 4x4 system
?? Factory Toyota build quality

This is a claims-free, original BC vehicle with a Carfax report to match. With only 40,198 km, this 4Runner is in excellent condition and remains one of Toyotas highest-rated and most sought-after off-road SUVs on the market today.

Come see it for yourself this 4RunneD Off Road won't last long! Dlr#9243

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sun Roof

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Trailer Hitch

GPS Equipped

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
