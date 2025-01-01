$67,980+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota 4Runner
TRD Off-Road
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$67,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 8678
- Mileage 40,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 40,198 km! Check out this rugged and reliable 2023 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road 4x4, built to take you anywhere adventure calls! Powered by Toyotas legendary 4.0L V6 engine and paired with a 5-speed automatic, this off-road SUV offers proven performance and unmatched durability.
This TRD Off-Road edition is loaded with features including dual-zone climate control, dual power heated leather seats, rear backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, and a power sliding sunroof. With all-terrain tires, advanced traction control technology, and a factory trailer tow package, its fully equipped to handle everything from daily driving to off-the-grid getaways.
Additional highlights include:
?? Fog lights
?? Premium leather interior
?? Advanced 4x4 system
?? Factory Toyota build quality
This is a claims-free, original BC vehicle with a Carfax report to match. With only 40,198 km, this 4Runner is in excellent condition and remains one of Toyotas highest-rated and most sought-after off-road SUVs on the market today.
Come see it for yourself this 4RunneD Off Road won't last long! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
250-442-2363