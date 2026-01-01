$49,980+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Ranger
LARIAT CREW CAB FX4
2024 Ford Ranger
LARIAT CREW CAB FX4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$49,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,079 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this black beauty this 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat Crew Cab FX4 is an absolute head turner! Powered by a responsive 2.3L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth shifting 10 speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive power, capability and fuel efficiency all in one sharp looking package. Loaded with luxury and technology including dual zone climate control, telescopic steering column, Bluetooth connectivity, dual power heated seats, drivers side memory settings, heated steering wheel, rear backup camera, navigation, lane departure warning, FX4 off-road package and much more. With only 35,079 kms, this Ranger still has the balance of factory warranty remaining for added peace of mind. This truck comes with a claims free Carfax report and has been exceptionally well cared for. Stylish, capable and fully loaded this Ranger is ready to impress both on and off the road! Dlr#9243
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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ABH Car Sales
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
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250-442-2363