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Check out this black beauty this 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat Crew Cab FX4 is an absolute head turner! Powered by a responsive 2.3L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth shifting 10 speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive power, capability and fuel efficiency all in one sharp looking package. Loaded with luxury and technology including dual zone climate control, telescopic steering column, Bluetooth connectivity, dual power heated seats, drivers side memory settings, heated steering wheel, rear backup camera, navigation, lane departure warning, FX4 off-road package and much more. With only 35,079 kms, this Ranger still has the balance of factory warranty remaining for added peace of mind. This truck comes with a claims free Carfax report and has been exceptionally well cared for. Stylish, capable and fully loaded this Ranger is ready to impress both on and off the road! Dlr#9243

2024 Ford Ranger

35,079 KM

Details Description Features

$49,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Ranger

LARIAT CREW CAB FX4

Watch This Vehicle
14144719

2024 Ford Ranger

LARIAT CREW CAB FX4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller

$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
35,079KM
VIN 1FTER4KH4RLE17462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this black beauty this 2024 Ford Ranger Lariat Crew Cab FX4 is an absolute head turner! Powered by a responsive 2.3L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth shifting 10 speed automatic transmission, this truck delivers impressive power, capability and fuel efficiency all in one sharp looking package. Loaded with luxury and technology including dual zone climate control, telescopic steering column, Bluetooth connectivity, dual power heated seats, drivers side memory settings, heated steering wheel, rear backup camera, navigation, lane departure warning, FX4 off-road package and much more. With only 35,079 kms, this Ranger still has the balance of factory warranty remaining for added peace of mind. This truck comes with a claims free Carfax report and has been exceptionally well cared for. Stylish, capable and fully loaded this Ranger is ready to impress both on and off the road! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
side steps

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Additional Features

Chil
BACK UP SENSORS
GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

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250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$49,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2024 Ford Ranger