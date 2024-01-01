$109,890+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 3500
HD DENALI DRMX LONG BOX
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # C109
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 GMC Sierra HD3500 Denali sli
ghtly used 15,009 km
Experience power and luxury with this redesigned 2024 GMC Sierra HD3500 Denali. Equipped with a Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, 10-speed Allison transmission, and an 8' long box.
Features:
Technology Pac kage
Power Sunro of
White Frost Tricoat Paint
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package
GMC Protection Package
High Idle Switch
All the standard Denali luxury options included.
Available at our small, family-owned independent dealership.
Don't miss out drive home the ultimate truck today!
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
ABH Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
