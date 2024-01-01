Menu
Account
Sign In
2024 GMC Sierra HD3500 Denali sli ghtly used 15,009 km Experience power and luxury with this redesigned 2024 GMC Sierra HD3500 Denali. Equipped with a Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, 10-speed Allison transmission, and an 8 long box. Features: Technology Pac kage Power Sunro of White Frost Tricoat Paint Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package GMC Protection Package High Idle Switch All the standard Denali luxury options included. Available at our small, family-owned independent dealership. Dont miss out drive home the ultimate truck today!

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

$109,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

HD DENALI DRMX LONG BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2024 GMC Sierra 3500

HD DENALI DRMX LONG BOX

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 11491961
  2. 11491961
  3. 11491961
  4. 11491961
  5. 11491961
  6. 11491961
  7. 11491961
  8. 11491961
  9. 11491961
  10. 11491961
  11. 11491961
  12. 11491961
  13. 11491961
  14. 11491961
  15. 11491961
  16. 11491961
  17. 11491961
  18. 11491961
  19. 11491961
  20. 11491961
  21. 11491961
  22. 11491961
  23. 11491961
  24. 11491961
  25. 11491961
Contact Seller

$109,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,000KM
VIN 1GT49WEY5RF141150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # C109
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 GMC Sierra HD3500 Denali sli
ghtly used 15,009 km

Experience power and luxury with this redesigned 2024 GMC Sierra HD3500 Denali. Equipped with a Duramax Turbo Diesel engine, 10-speed Allison transmission, and an 8' long box.
Features:

Technology Pac kage
Power Sunro of
White Frost Tricoat Paint
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package
GMC Protection Package
High Idle Switch
All the standard Denali luxury options included.

Available at our small, family-owned independent dealership.

Don't miss out drive home the ultimate truck today!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
side steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Power Extended Mirrors
GPS Equipped
Sun

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD 49,772 KM $31,880 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee NORTH 4X4 for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2017 Jeep Cherokee NORTH 4X4 170,915 KM $22,980 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab 4WD 232,967 KM $22,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$109,890

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2024 GMC Sierra 3500