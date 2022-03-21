Menu
2005 Honda S2000

19,495 KM

Details Features

$67,693

+ tax & licensing
$67,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

2005 Honda S2000

2005 Honda S2000

Coupe 6sp

2005 Honda S2000

Coupe 6sp

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

$67,693

+ taxes & licensing

19,495KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8938057
  • Stock #: 9445R
  • VIN: JHMAP21485S001498

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 19,495 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Rollover protection bars
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

