$67,693+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$67,693
+ taxes & licensing
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
1-855-231-3788
2005 Honda S2000
2005 Honda S2000
Coupe 6sp
Location
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
1-855-231-3788
$67,693
+ taxes & licensing
19,495KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8938057
- Stock #: 9445R
- VIN: JHMAP21485S001498
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 19,495 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Rollover protection bars
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2