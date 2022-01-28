Menu
2013 Porsche Cayenne

136,535 KM

Details Features

$38,693

+ tax & licensing
$38,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

2013 Porsche Cayenne

2013 Porsche Cayenne

DIESEL

2013 Porsche Cayenne

DIESEL

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

$38,693

+ taxes & licensing

136,535KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8232150
  Stock #: 9275R
  VIN: WP1AF2A23DLA29669

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Met
  Interior Colour Platinum Grey Full Lthr
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 9275R
  Mileage 136,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

