2014 Chevrolet Silverado

130,458 KM

Details Features

$48,693

+ tax & licensing
$48,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

2014 Chevrolet Silverado

2014 Chevrolet Silverado

2500 LT Crew Cab Std Box 4WD 1SB

2014 Chevrolet Silverado

2500 LT Crew Cab Std Box 4WD 1SB

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

$48,693

+ taxes & licensing

130,458KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8528171
  • Stock #: 2R201A
  • VIN: 1GC1KXC87EF141239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2R201A
  • Mileage 130,458 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

