2014 Chevrolet Silverado

$48,693 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 4 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8528171

8528171 Stock #: 2R201A

2R201A VIN: 1GC1KXC87EF141239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 2R201A

Mileage 130,458 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.