2014 Ford F-150

117,451 KM

$26,693

+ tax & licensing
$26,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT- 145 WB

2014 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew XLT- 145 WB

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

$26,693

+ taxes & licensing

117,451KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8938060
  • Stock #: 2R323A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET1EKF65936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Cloth 40/20/40 Front-Seat w/Manual Driver Lumbar P
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

