2014 Ford F-150

$26,693 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 4 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8938060

8938060 Stock #: 2R323A

2R323A VIN: 1FTFW1ET1EKF65936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Cloth 40/20/40 Front-Seat w/Manual Driver Lumbar P

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,451 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Power Door Locks Immobilizer Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.