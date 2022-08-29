Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

125,131 KM

Details Features

$16,693

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

  1. 9017380
  2. 9017380
  3. 9017380
  4. 9017380
  5. 9017380
  6. 9017380
  7. 9017380
  8. 9017380
  9. 9017380
  10. 9017380
  11. 9017380
  12. 9017380
  13. 9017380
  14. 9017380
  15. 9017380
  16. 9017380
  17. 9017380
  18. 9017380
  19. 9017380
  20. 9017380
  21. 9017380
Contact Seller

$16,693

+ taxes & licensing

125,131KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9017380
  • Stock #: 9322R
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB7F7115690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,131 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

2013 Cadillac SRX AW...
 101,000 KM
$20,693 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey S...
 116,907 KM
$21,693 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 57,557 KM
$39,693 + tax & lic

Email Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

Call Dealer

1-855-231-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-231-3788

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory