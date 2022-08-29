$16,693+ tax & licensing
$16,693
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Location
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
125,131KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9017380
- Stock #: 9322R
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB7F7115690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,131 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2