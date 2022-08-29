Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Savana

126,538 KM

Details Features

$45,693

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Savana

2015 GMC Savana

Cutaway 3500 139 Wheelbase

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Savana

Cutaway 3500 139 Wheelbase

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

  1. 9017398
  2. 9017398
  3. 9017398
  4. 9017398
  5. 9017398
  6. 9017398
  7. 9017398
  8. 9017398
  9. 9017398
  10. 9017398
  11. 9017398
  12. 9017398
  13. 9017398
  14. 9017398
  15. 9017398
  16. 9017398
  17. 9017398
Contact Seller

$45,693

+ taxes & licensing

126,538KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9017398
  • Stock #: 9438R
  • VIN: 1GD072CF0F1226741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Neutral
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 126,538 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

2013 Cadillac SRX AW...
 101,000 KM
$20,693 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey S...
 116,907 KM
$21,693 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 57,557 KM
$39,693 + tax & lic

Email Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

Call Dealer

1-855-231-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-231-3788

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory