$45,693+ tax & licensing
$45,693
+ taxes & licensing
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
1-855-231-3788
2015 GMC Savana
2015 GMC Savana
Cutaway 3500 139 Wheelbase
Location
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
1-855-231-3788
$45,693
+ taxes & licensing
126,538KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9017398
- Stock #: 9438R
- VIN: 1GD072CF0F1226741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Cloth - Neutral
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 126,538 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Steel Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2