2015 Nissan Frontier

64,557 KM

Details Features

$35,690

+ tax & licensing
$35,690

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

2015 Nissan Frontier

2015 Nissan Frontier

King Cab PRO-4X 4X4 at

2015 Nissan Frontier

King Cab PRO-4X 4X4 at

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

$35,690

+ taxes & licensing

64,557KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8706791
  • Stock #: 9407R
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CW4FN751104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Armor
  • Interior Colour PRO-4X
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 9407R
  • Mileage 64,557 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

