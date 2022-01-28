$17,693+ tax & licensing
$17,693
+ taxes & licensing
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
1-855-231-3788
2016 Kia Optima
LX
Location
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
$17,693
+ taxes & licensing
106,929KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8246907
- Stock #: 9282R
- VIN: 5XXGT4L31GG084244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lightning Blue (MET)
- Interior Colour Cloth - Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,929 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2