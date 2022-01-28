Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Optima

106,929 KM

Details Features

$17,693

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

  1. 8246907
  2. 8246907
  3. 8246907
  4. 8246907
  5. 8246907
  6. 8246907
  7. 8246907
  8. 8246907
  9. 8246907
  10. 8246907
  11. 8246907
  12. 8246907
  13. 8246907
  14. 8246907
  15. 8246907
  16. 8246907
  17. 8246907
  18. 8246907
  19. 8246907
  20. 8246907
Contact Seller

$17,693

+ taxes & licensing

106,929KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8246907
  • Stock #: 9282R
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L31GG084244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,929 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

2016 Kia Optima LX
 106,929 KM
$17,693 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 AW...
 68,347 KM
$44,693 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 194,064 KM
$43,693 + tax & lic

Email Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

Call Dealer

1-855-231-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-231-3788

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory