2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$47,693 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8346564

8346564 Stock #: 9307R

9307R VIN: 3GCUKSEJ2HG458090

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice (MET)

Interior Colour Perforated Leather-appointed - Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 9307R

Mileage 136,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.