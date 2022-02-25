Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

136,200 KM

Details Features

$47,693

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew 4x4 LTZ / Short Box

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew 4x4 LTZ / Short Box

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

  1. 8346564
  2. 8346564
  3. 8346564
  4. 8346564
  5. 8346564
  6. 8346564
  7. 8346564
  8. 8346564
  9. 8346564
  10. 8346564
  11. 8346564
  12. 8346564
  13. 8346564
  14. 8346564
  15. 8346564
  16. 8346564
  17. 8346564
  18. 8346564
  19. 8346564
  20. 8346564
Contact Seller

$47,693

+ taxes & licensing

136,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8346564
  • Stock #: 9307R
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ2HG458090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice (MET)
  • Interior Colour Perforated Leather-appointed - Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9307R
  • Mileage 136,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 83,107 KM
$18,693 + tax & lic
2021 MINI Cooper SE ...
 2,457 KM
$37,217.50 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey EX
 45,760 KM
$41,693 + tax & lic

Email Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

Call Dealer

1-855-231-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-231-3788

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory