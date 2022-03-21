Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

34,303 KM

Details Features

$48,693

+ tax & licensing
$48,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Platinum

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Platinum

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

$48,693

+ taxes & licensing

34,303KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8862269
  Stock #: 9414R
  VIN: 2C4RC1N76HR779237

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Jazz Blue P.C.
  Interior Colour Nappa Leather-Faced w/ Perforation - Black / Alloy
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  • Stock # 9414R
  Mileage 34,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

