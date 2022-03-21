2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$48,693 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 3 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jazz Blue P.C.

Interior Colour Nappa Leather-Faced w/ Perforation - Black / Alloy

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 34,303 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription

