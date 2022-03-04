Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

110,000 KM

Details Features

$42,693

+ tax & licensing
$42,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

New Crew Cab 4x4 LT / Short Box

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

New Crew Cab 4x4 LT / Short Box

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

$42,693

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8642408
  Stock #: 2B124A
  VIN: 1GCUYDED1KZ333724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice (MET)
  • Interior Colour Leather-appointed Front Seats - Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

