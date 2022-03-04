$42,693+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,693
+ taxes & licensing
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
1-855-231-3788
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
New Crew Cab 4x4 LT / Short Box
Location
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
1-855-231-3788
$42,693
+ taxes & licensing
110,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8642408
- Stock #: 2B124A
- VIN: 1GCUYDED1KZ333724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice (MET)
- Interior Colour Leather-appointed Front Seats - Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2