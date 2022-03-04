2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$42,693 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8642408

Stock #: 2B124A

2B124A VIN: 1GCUYDED1KZ333724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice (MET)

Interior Colour Leather-appointed Front Seats - Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Privacy Glass Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

