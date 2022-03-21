$27,693+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,693
+ taxes & licensing
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
1-855-231-3788
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS at AWD
Location
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
1-855-231-3788
$27,693
+ taxes & licensing
1,234,567KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8938054
- Stock #: 2B251A
- VIN: JM1BPBCM3K1135985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,234,567 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2