Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

121,426 KM

Details Features

$38,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,690

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

RAM Crew Cab 4x4 (ds) ST (140.5 WB - 5'7 Box)

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

RAM Crew Cab 4x4 (ds) ST (140.5 WB - 5'7 Box)

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

  1. 8738135
  2. 8738135
  3. 8738135
  4. 8738135
  5. 8738135
  6. 8738135
  7. 8738135
  8. 8738135
  9. 8738135
  10. 8738135
  11. 8738135
  12. 8738135
  13. 8738135
  14. 8738135
  15. 8738135
  16. 8738135
  17. 8738135
  18. 8738135
  19. 8738135
  20. 8738135
Contact Seller

$38,690

+ taxes & licensing

121,426KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8738135
  • Stock #: 9406R
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT7KG644162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET)
  • Interior Colour Premium Cloth 40/20/40 - Black / Diesel Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 121,426 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 44,723 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 133,056 KM
$30,693 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 155,193 KM
$25,693 + tax & lic

Email Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

Call Dealer

1-855-231-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-231-3788

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory