2019 RAM 1500
RAM Crew Cab 4x4 (ds) ST (140.5 WB - 5'7 Box)
121,426KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738135
- Stock #: 9406R
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT7KG644162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET)
- Interior Colour Premium Cloth 40/20/40 - Black / Diesel Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 121,426 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
