2020 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LT 1.5t
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
2KM
Used
- Stock #: 8970L
- VIN: 2GNAXVEX2L6237448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black (MET)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 2 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2