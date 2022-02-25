$63,693+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 LT Trail Boss / Short Box
Location
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
22,120KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8400498
- Stock #: 9344R
- VIN: 1GCPYFED9LZ367047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Leather-appointed Front Seats - Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,120 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
