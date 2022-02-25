Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Wrangler

26,058 KM

Details Features

$66,693

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Jl Unlimited Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Jl Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

  1. 8359854
  2. 8359854
  3. 8359854
  4. 8359854
  5. 8359854
  6. 8359854
  7. 8359854
  8. 8359854
  9. 8359854
  10. 8359854
  11. 8359854
  12. 8359854
  13. 8359854
  14. 8359854
  15. 8359854
  16. 8359854
  17. 8359854
  18. 8359854
  19. 8359854
  20. 8359854
  21. 8359854
Contact Seller

$66,693

+ taxes & licensing

26,058KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8359854
  • Stock #: 9311R
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG8LW224681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Leather-Faced w/ Rubicon Logo - Black / Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,058 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

2020 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 32,260 KM
$50,693 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 67,701 KM
$44,693 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 136,200 KM
$47,693 + tax & lic

Email Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

Call Dealer

1-855-231-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-231-3788

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory