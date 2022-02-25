$66,693+ tax & licensing
$66,693
+ taxes & licensing
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd
1-855-231-3788
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Jl Unlimited Rubicon
Location
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
26,058KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8359854
- Stock #: 9311R
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG8LW224681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Leather-Faced w/ Rubicon Logo - Black / Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,058 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
