2020 Nissan NV200

$39,693 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 8 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8738126

8738126 Stock #: 2F185A

2F185A VIN: 3N6CM0KN5LK690980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fresh Powder

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 28,855 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort A/C Exterior Steel Wheels Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.