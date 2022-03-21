Menu
2020 Nissan NV200

28,855 KM

Details Features

$39,693

+ tax & licensing
$39,693

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

2020 Nissan NV200

2020 Nissan NV200

Compact Cargo SV

2020 Nissan NV200

Compact Cargo SV

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

$39,693

+ taxes & licensing

28,855KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8738126
  Stock #: 2F185A
  VIN: 3N6CM0KN5LK690980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 28,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Steel Wheels
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

