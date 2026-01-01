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2021 Chevrolet Equinox

71,713 KM

Details Features

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD Premier

Watch This Vehicle
14517082

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD Premier

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

250-851-9380

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Contact Seller

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,713KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXXEV8M6128309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,713 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Hyundai Kamloops

948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

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250-851-XXXX

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250-851-9380

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$27,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-851-9380

2021 Chevrolet Equinox