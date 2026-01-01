$27,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD Premier
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD Premier
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
250-851-9380
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,713KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXXEV8M6128309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,713 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bannister Automotive Group
2012 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 6.4 Ft Box Laramie 228,811 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai KONA Electric Preferred FWD 65,746 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir 75,304 KM $31,777 + tax & lic
Email Bannister Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bannister Automotive Group
Bannister Hyundai Kamloops
948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
Call Dealer
250-851-XXXX(click to show)
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Bannister Automotive Group
250-851-9380
2021 Chevrolet Equinox