2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

22,506 KM

$66,693

+ tax & licensing
Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

Crew Cab 4x4 Rst / Standard Box

Location

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

22,506KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9017392
  • Stock #: 9457R
  • VIN: 1GCUYEETXMZ310166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW GREY (MET)
  • Interior Colour Leather-appointed Front Seats - Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

