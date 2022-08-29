$46,693+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Double Cab 4x4 Custom / Standard Box
Location
950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
43,286KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9017401
- Stock #: 9448R
- VIN: 1GCRYBEFXMZ110452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW GREY (MET)
- Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,286 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
