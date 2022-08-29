Menu
2021 Ford Bronco

18,209 KM

Details Features

$73,690

+ tax & licensing
$73,690

+ taxes & licensing

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

1-855-231-3788

4-Door Big Bend

Location

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

1-855-231-3788

$73,690

+ taxes & licensing

18,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9058600
  • Stock #: 9467R
  • VIN: 1FMEE5BP6MLA67328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Dark Space Grey w/ Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9467R
  • Mileage 18,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd

Smith Chevrolet Cadillac Ltd.

950 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

