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2023 Hyundai KONA

65,746 KM

Details Features

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14517085

2023 Hyundai KONA

Electric Preferred FWD

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

250-851-9380

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Contact Seller

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
65,746KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AG8PU160075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51I926274A
  • Mileage 65,746 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Hyundai Kamloops

948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

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250-851-XXXX

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250-851-9380

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$28,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-851-9380

2023 Hyundai KONA