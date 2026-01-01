$28,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred FWD
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred FWD
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
250-851-9380
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
65,746KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K23AG8PU160075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 51I926274A
- Mileage 65,746 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bannister Automotive Group
Bannister Hyundai Kamloops
948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
Call Dealer
250-851-XXXX(click to show)
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing>
Bannister Automotive Group
250-851-9380
2023 Hyundai KONA