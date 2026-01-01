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<p>Check out this <strong>2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box</strong> finished in white a heavy-duty pickup built to take on the toughest jobs with confidence. Powered by the legendary <strong>Duramax Turbo-Diesel</strong>, this Silverado delivers exceptional towing capability, impressive torque, and the durability needed for work, recreation, and everything in between.</p><p>Under the hood, the renowned <strong>6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8</strong> provides outstanding pulling power and dependable performance for hauling equipment, fifth-wheel trailers, RVs, or heavy loads with ease. Paired with <strong>4-Wheel Drive</strong>, this truck is ready for BC's changing weather, mountain passes, job sites, and backcountry roads.</p><p>The spacious <strong>Crew Cab</strong> offers generous seating for family or the work crew, while the versatile <strong>Standard Box</strong> provides plenty of room for tools, materials, or weekend adventure gear. Finished in white, this Silverado combines a clean, professional appearance with the rugged capability Chevrolet HD trucks are known for.</p><p>The <strong>LT trim</strong> features a comfortable, well-equipped cabin with <strong>heated front seats</strong>, <strong>heated steering wheel</strong>, <strong>13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system</strong>, <strong>wireless Apple CarPlay</strong>, <strong>wireless Android Auto</strong>, <strong>remote start</strong>, <strong>dual-zone automatic climate control</strong>, <strong>trailer brake controller</strong>, <strong>backup camera</strong>, and Chevrolet Safety Assist technologies for added confidence on every drive.</p><p>This <strong>2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box</strong> has undergone a comprehensive <strong>120-POINT INSPECTION</strong> by our certified technicians for added confidence and peace of mind.</p><p>Dealer #50285</p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

54,603 KM

Details Description Features

$70,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LT

Watch This Vehicle
14533968

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LT

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

250-851-9380

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Contact Seller

$70,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,603KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC1YNEY5R1245581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51-2693
  • Mileage 54,603 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box finished in white a heavy-duty pickup built to take on the toughest jobs with confidence. Powered by the legendary Duramax Turbo-Diesel, this Silverado delivers exceptional towing capability, impressive torque, and the durability needed for work, recreation, and everything in between.

Under the hood, the renowned 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 provides outstanding pulling power and dependable performance for hauling equipment, fifth-wheel trailers, RVs, or heavy loads with ease. Paired with 4-Wheel Drive, this truck is ready for BC's changing weather, mountain passes, job sites, and backcountry roads.

The spacious Crew Cab offers generous seating for family or the work crew, while the versatile Standard Box provides plenty of room for tools, materials, or weekend adventure gear. Finished in white, this Silverado combines a clean, professional appearance with the rugged capability Chevrolet HD trucks are known for.

The LT trim features a comfortable, well-equipped cabin with heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, trailer brake controller, backup camera, and Chevrolet Safety Assist technologies for added confidence on every drive.

This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box has undergone a comprehensive 120-POINT INSPECTION by our certified technicians for added confidence and peace of mind.

Dealer #50285

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Navigation System;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Hyundai Kamloops

948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2

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250-851-XXXX

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250-851-9380

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$70,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-851-9380

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500