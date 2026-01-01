$70,988+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LT
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LT
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
948 Notre Dame Dr, Kamloops, BC V2C 6J2
250-851-9380
$70,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 51-2693
- Mileage 54,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box finished in white a heavy-duty pickup built to take on the toughest jobs with confidence. Powered by the legendary Duramax Turbo-Diesel, this Silverado delivers exceptional towing capability, impressive torque, and the durability needed for work, recreation, and everything in between.
Under the hood, the renowned 6.6L Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 provides outstanding pulling power and dependable performance for hauling equipment, fifth-wheel trailers, RVs, or heavy loads with ease. Paired with 4-Wheel Drive, this truck is ready for BC's changing weather, mountain passes, job sites, and backcountry roads.
The spacious Crew Cab offers generous seating for family or the work crew, while the versatile Standard Box provides plenty of room for tools, materials, or weekend adventure gear. Finished in white, this Silverado combines a clean, professional appearance with the rugged capability Chevrolet HD trucks are known for.
The LT trim features a comfortable, well-equipped cabin with heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, trailer brake controller, backup camera, and Chevrolet Safety Assist technologies for added confidence on every drive.
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box has undergone a comprehensive 120-POINT INSPECTION by our certified technicians for added confidence and peace of mind.
Dealer #50285
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
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