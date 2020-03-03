Menu
1995 Oldsmobile Ciera

S

1995 Oldsmobile Ciera

S

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$1,188

+ taxes & licensing

  • 217,131KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4748784
  • Stock #: UV907232
  • VIN: 1G3AJ53M6S6327290
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"1995 Oldsmobile Ciera SL, Cruise Control, Power Locks and Front Seats

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

