1998 Chevrolet Malibu

1998 Chevrolet Malibu

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$1,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,059KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4764627
  • Stock #: UV613012
  • VIN: 1G1ND52M0W6123061
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"1998 Chevrolet Malibu 

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag

