1998 Ford Windstar

GL

1998 Ford Windstar

GL

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,932KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4748787
  • Stock #: UV6892D6
  • VIN: 2FMZA5142WBD69268
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"1998 Ford Windstar GL, Comes with an Extra Set of Tires

 

Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

