1999 Chevrolet Malibu

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.