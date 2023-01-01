$14,950+ tax & licensing
1999 Ford F-350
Supercab 158" 4WD XLT
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Rare 1 ton F-350 long box! 6.8 L V10 Gas 4x4! Same owner for the last 20 years! Always serviced at the Ford dealer! Looks, runs and drives like new! No rust! 4 door Supercab with ac, power windows, power mirrors, box liner, 6 passenger, alarm system, 4x4, keyless entry and more! Available now! Test drive today!
