1999 Ford F-350

215,000 KM

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

1999 Ford F-350

1999 Ford F-350

Supercab 158" 4WD XLT

1999 Ford F-350

Supercab 158" 4WD XLT

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614626
  • Stock #: T-108
  • VIN: 1FTSX31S3XEC91192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 1 ton F-350 long box! 6.8 L V10 Gas 4x4! Same owner for the last 20 years! Always serviced at the Ford dealer! Looks, runs and drives like new! No rust! 4 door Supercab with ac, power windows, power mirrors, box liner, 6 passenger, alarm system, 4x4, keyless entry and more! Available now! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Warranty Available
Tow Hooks
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

