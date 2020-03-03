Menu
Account
Sign In

2001 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 240,276KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4764633
  • Stock #: UV776820
  • VIN: 1B7HF13Z31J206877
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2001 Dodge Ram 1500 Heated Seats, Canopy, Tow Package

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rubles Cars

2020 Hyundai Sonata ...
 99 KM
$1 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks SR
 99 KM
$23,798 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT
 36,447 KM
$16,994 + tax & lic
Rubles Cars

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Send A Message