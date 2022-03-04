$7,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LTZ
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8587505
- Stock #: SU-710
- VIN: 1GNDT13S922277420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Trailblazer is in unbelievable condition for the year! Immaculate kept by previews owner! New tires! Loaded LTZ 4x4! Leather, heated seats, power seats, cruise, ac, power windows, power locks,keyless entry, memory seats and so much more! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8