2002 Toyota Sienna

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette

AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Luggage Rack

Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Locks

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.