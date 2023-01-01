2003 Buick Century

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

9596095

CA-629

2G4WS52JX31236179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Emergency Trunk Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Woodgrain Interior Trim Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player Warranty Warranty Available Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers Power Folding Mirrors

