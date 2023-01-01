Menu
2003 Buick Century

186,000 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2003 Buick Century

2003 Buick Century

4DR SDN CUSTOM

2003 Buick Century

4DR SDN CUSTOM

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9596095
  • Stock #: CA-629
  • VIN: 2G4WS52JX31236179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean buick with only 186k! Runs and drives excellent! Owned by retired couple and well taken care of! Loaded with ac, power windows, power locks, aux, keyless entry and more! Arrived today and available to test drive drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Wheel Covers
Power Folding Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

