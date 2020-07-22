Menu
2003 Chevrolet Tracker

300,000 KM

$1,450

+ tax & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

LX

LX

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5363168
  • Stock #: Ca-537
  • VIN: 2CNBJ23C336944633

300,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Reliable and runs great.  Driven from Nelson to Kelowna with no problems.  

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steel Wheels
Conventional Spare Tire

