Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Dodge Ram 3500

267,914 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2003 Dodge Ram 3500

2003 Dodge Ram 3500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Dodge Ram 3500

ST

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
267,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354257
  • Stock #: 23-829B
  • VIN: 3D7LU38613G747415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-829B
  • Mileage 267,914 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Dodge Ram 3500 ST, a powerful and dependable pickup truck that exudes a classic charm. Gleaming in a pristine shade of white, this robust vehicle is equipped with an automatic transmission for effortless driving. The contrast is elegantly enhanced by the black accents, providing a touch of boldness to the overall appearance. With its commanding presence and reliable performance, this Dodge Ram 3500 ST effortlessly combines style and functionality in one captivating package.

Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD..

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

2012 RAM 3500 SLT
 368,919 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Yukon XL De...
 62,382 KM
$88,998 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 3500 Longhorn
 173,699 KM
$45,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory