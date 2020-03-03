Menu
2003 Jeep Liberty

Sport

2003 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$3,495

  • 176,537KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4750236
  Stock #: UV376269
  VIN: 1J4GL48K33W696237
White
SUV / Crossover
Gasoline
4-Wheel Drive
Manual / Standard
6-cylinder
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2003 Jeep Liberty Sport Manual Transmission, 4x4

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

