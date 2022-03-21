$9,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-765-7613
2003 Lexus RX 300
4dr SUV Coach
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8732030
- Stock #: SU-714
- VIN: JTJHF10U530295625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Immaculate garage kept Lexus RX300 all wheel drive! In pristine condition inside and out! Only 163k! New brakes all around! Looks , runs and drives like brand new! Loaded with leather, power seats, cruise, heated seats, sunroof, keyless entry and so much more! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.