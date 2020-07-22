Menu
2004 BMW X5

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2004 BMW X5

2004 BMW X5

3.0i

2004 BMW X5

3.0i

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5470283
  • Stock #: SU-570
  • VIN: 5UXFA13544JU29553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free X5 with cell phone hook up , climate control, rain sensing wipers, frony head air bag , heated front seats, transmission with duel shift , leather steering wheel, brake assist, stabilty control in great condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Cell Phone Hookup
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Text: 250-859-4150
