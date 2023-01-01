Menu
2004 GMC Sierra 2500

225,000 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

Ext Cab 157.5" WB 4WD

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

Ext Cab 157.5" WB 4WD

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080204
  • Stock #: T-113
  • VIN: 1GTHK29U24E316717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great rare work or tow truck! 8 ft long box! Comes with lots of service history! Accident free! Bulletproof 6.0L gas! Extended cab, 4x4, 3/4 ton GMC Sierra 2500! Loaded with ac, power locks, trailer hitch, running boards, 2 sets of side mirrors, flowmaster exhaust and more! Please call ahead for availability! This truck wont last long! Available now! S&Z! Dealer 30594! NO DEALER FEES!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

