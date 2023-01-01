$11,950+ tax & licensing
2004 GMC Sierra 2500
Ext Cab 157.5" WB 4WD
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10080204
- Stock #: T-113
- VIN: 1GTHK29U24E316717
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Great rare work or tow truck! 8 ft long box! Comes with lots of service history! Accident free! Bulletproof 6.0L gas! Extended cab, 4x4, 3/4 ton GMC Sierra 2500! Loaded with ac, power locks, trailer hitch, running boards, 2 sets of side mirrors, flowmaster exhaust and more! Please call ahead for availability! This truck wont last long! Available now! S&Z! Dealer 30594! NO DEALER FEES!
