2004 Hyundai Accent

GL

2004 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Rubles Cars

2 Harvey Ave, Kelowna, BC V1Y 1B4

778-319-4723

$1

+ taxes & licensing

  • 243,214KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4798920
  • Stock #: UV909751
  • VIN: KMHCG45C04U519790
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

For sale by a dealership - text/call 778.319.4723

All trade-ins accepted! Financing available, 99% approval rate!

"2004 Hyundai Accent GL

 

- City 26/hwy 35 (1.6L engine/4-speed auto trans)

 

- Halogen headlamps w/clear lens

 

- Body-color bumpers

 

- Body-color manual remote exterior mirrors

 

- Body-color door handles

 

- Body-color bodyside molding

 

- Body-color radiator grille

 

- Tinted glass w/sunshade band

 

- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer

 

- Dual front cup holders

 

- Driver-side footrest

 

- Center console-inc: coin holder storage box cup holder

 

- Remote fuel door/hood/trunk releases

 

- Rear ashtray

 

- Illuminated front ashtray

 

- Gauges w/tachometer

 

- Rear coat hooks

 

- Deluxe cut pile carpeting

 

- Single rear cup holders

 

- Reclining front cloth bucket seats w/adjustable headrests

 

- AM/FM stereo-inc: cassette (4) speakers

 

- Overhead courtesy lamps

 

- Fully carpeted cargo area

 

- Digital clock

 

- Multi-adjustable driver seat-inc: fold down armrest lumbar support

 

- Cargo area lamp

 

- Front passenger seat side pocket

 

- Cigarette lighter

 

- Rear window defroster w/timer

 

- 60/40 reclining split-folding rear cloth bench seat w/(2) integrated headrests

 

- Air conditioning

 

- Front door map pockets

 

- 4-speed automatic transmission-inc: OD Shiftlock

 

- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

 

- 13"" steel wheels w/deluxe wheel covers

 

- 1.6L DOHC MPFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine

 

- Compact spare tire

 

- 11.9 gallon fuel tank

 

- Front wheel drive

 

- Front/rear stabilizer bar

 

- Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering

 

- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs

 

- Pwr assisted front disc/rear drum brakes

 

- P175/70R13 all-season tires

 

- Energy-absorbing collapsible steering column

 

- Front 3-point adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners force limiters

 

- Rear 3-point outboard seat belts

 

- Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags

 

- Child safety rear door locks

 

- Energy-absorbing front/rear crumple zones

 

- Rear child safety seat tether anchors

 

- Driver & front passenger airbags

 

"Disclaimer : Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40044. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

