"2004 Hyundai Accent GL
- City 26/hwy 35 (1.6L engine/4-speed auto trans)
- Halogen headlamps w/clear lens
- Body-color bumpers
- Body-color manual remote exterior mirrors
- Body-color door handles
- Body-color bodyside molding
- Body-color radiator grille
- Tinted glass w/sunshade band
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
- Dual front cup holders
- Driver-side footrest
- Center console-inc: coin holder storage box cup holder
- Remote fuel door/hood/trunk releases
- Rear ashtray
- Illuminated front ashtray
- Gauges w/tachometer
- Rear coat hooks
- Deluxe cut pile carpeting
- Single rear cup holders
- Reclining front cloth bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
- AM/FM stereo-inc: cassette (4) speakers
- Overhead courtesy lamps
- Fully carpeted cargo area
- Digital clock
- Multi-adjustable driver seat-inc: fold down armrest lumbar support
- Cargo area lamp
- Front passenger seat side pocket
- Cigarette lighter
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- 60/40 reclining split-folding rear cloth bench seat w/(2) integrated headrests
- Air conditioning
- Front door map pockets
- 4-speed automatic transmission-inc: OD Shiftlock
- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- 13"" steel wheels w/deluxe wheel covers
- 1.6L DOHC MPFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
- Compact spare tire
- 11.9 gallon fuel tank
- Front wheel drive
- Front/rear stabilizer bar
- Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
- Pwr assisted front disc/rear drum brakes
- P175/70R13 all-season tires
- Energy-absorbing collapsible steering column
- Front 3-point adjustable seat belts-inc: pretensioners force limiters
- Rear 3-point outboard seat belts
- Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
- Child safety rear door locks
- Energy-absorbing front/rear crumple zones
- Rear child safety seat tether anchors
- Driver & front passenger airbags
