2004 Pontiac Montana
4dr Reg WB
Location
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9034513
- Stock #: V-103
- VIN: 1GMDU03EX4D258422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Van is for an 04 in imaculate condition inside and out! Local accident free with only 152km! Looks, runs and drives like new! Loaded with ac, power windows, power locks, tilt rear windows, keyless entry and much more! Availabe now! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Equalizer
