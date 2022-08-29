Menu
2004 Pontiac Montana

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2004 Pontiac Montana

2004 Pontiac Montana

4dr Reg WB

2004 Pontiac Montana

4dr Reg WB

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9034513
  Stock #: V-103
  VIN: 1GMDU03EX4D258422

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Van is for an 04 in imaculate condition inside and out! Local accident free with only 152km! Looks, runs and drives like new! Loaded with ac, power windows, power locks, tilt rear windows, keyless entry and much more! Availabe now! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Equalizer

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

