2004 Pontiac Montana...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9034513

9034513 Stock #: V-103

V-103 VIN: 1GMDU03EX4D258422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Exterior Fog Lights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Additional Features Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.