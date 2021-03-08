Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 BMW X5

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2005 BMW X5

2005 BMW X5

3.0i

Watch This Vehicle

2005 BMW X5

3.0i

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1615937756
  2. 1615937756
  3. 1615937756
  4. 1615937756
  5. 1615937751
  6. 1615937753
  7. 1615937755
  8. 1615937755
  9. 1615937755
  10. 1615937755
  11. 1615937755
  12. 1615937755
  13. 1615937755
  14. 1615937755
  15. 1615937755
  16. 1615937755
  17. 1615937752
  18. 1615937755
  19. 1615937753
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6692921
  • Stock #: SU-604
  • VIN: 5uxfa13525lu47230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW X5 is one of kind very low kilometers one owner, always garage kept, the condition is immaculate, not a scratch on this vehicle. good service history looks and drives like new a must-see SUV.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2004 Honda Odyssey EX
 164,000 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2004 Nissan Sentra 1...
 141,000 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Altima 2...
 131,000 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory