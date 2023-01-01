Menu
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

199,000 KM

Details

$14,950

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Ext Cab 157.5" WB 4WD

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9824878
  • Stock #: T-111
  • VIN: 1GCHK29U55E224325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean rare Silverado 2500 HD 4x4! Bulletproof 6.0 L gas engine! Only 199k! Runs and drives excellent! Great condition for an 05! 6.7 f box, box liner, ac, cruise, trailer brake, hitch and much more! Accident free! Available now! Test drive today! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-XXXX

250-765-7613

Text: 250-859-4150
