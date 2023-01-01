$14,950+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Ext Cab 157.5" WB 4WD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: T-111
- VIN: 1GCHK29U55E224325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean rare Silverado 2500 HD 4x4! Bulletproof 6.0 L gas engine! Only 199k! Runs and drives excellent! Great condition for an 05! 6.7 f box, box liner, ac, cruise, trailer brake, hitch and much more! Accident free! Available now! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales
