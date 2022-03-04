2005 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8587511

8587511 Stock #: CA-609

CA-609 VIN: 1HGCM66305A804081

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers

