$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Honda Accord
LX V6
Location
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8587511
- Stock #: CA-609
- VIN: 1HGCM66305A804081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful local accident free Honda Accord! Runs and drives excellent! Reliable and fuel efficient 3.0 V6. Loaded with ac, power windows, power locks, tc, keyless entry, power seats and so much more! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Wheel Covers
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8