Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Honda Accord

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Accord

2005 Honda Accord

LX V6

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Accord

LX V6

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

  1. 1652563127
  2. 1652563128
  3. 1652563128
  4. 1652563128
  5. 1652563128
  6. 1652563128
  7. 1652563128
  8. 1652563128
  9. 1652563127
  10. 1652563128
  11. 1652563128
  12. 1652563127
  13. 1652563127
  14. 1652563128
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8587511
  • Stock #: CA-609
  • VIN: 1HGCM66305A804081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful local accident free Honda Accord! Runs and drives excellent! Reliable and fuel efficient 3.0 V6. Loaded with ac, power windows, power locks, tc, keyless entry, power seats and so much more! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From S&Z Auto Sales

2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 190,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limited
 187,000 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Odyssey T...
 179,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

Call Dealer

250-765-XXXX

(click to show)

250-765-7613

Alternate Numbers
Text: 250-859-4150
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory