2005 Subaru Impreza

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2005 Subaru Impreza

2005 Subaru Impreza

RS

2005 Subaru Impreza

RS

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8092357
  Stock #: CA-589
  VIN: JF1GG67505H806059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean accident free all wheel drive. Comes with 2 sets of tires. Winters mounted! Runs and drives like new! RS with power windows, power locks, keyless entry, ac and much more! Reliable and perfect for all year around! Available now!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-XXXX

250-765-7613

Text: 250-859-4150
