2005 Toyota Camry

144,260 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Russo Auto Sales

1-250-860-7232

2005 Toyota Camry

2005 Toyota Camry

Low Km XLE - Leather

2005 Toyota Camry

Low Km XLE - Leather

Location

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,260KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8745845
  Stock #: 4054-1
  VIN: 4T1BF30K35U614126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Km 2005 Toyota Camry XLE, 3.0L V6, 5 Speed Automatic, 5 Passenger Leather Seating, Power Heated Front Seats, Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, CD/Radio, Sun/Moon Roof, Woodgrain Accent Trims, Fold Down Rear Seats for extra Cargo Capacity in the trunk, Very Clean

All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire

Russo Auto Sales

Russo Auto Sales

2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7

1-250-860-7232

