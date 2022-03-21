$7,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-250-860-7232
2005 Toyota Camry
Low Km XLE - Leather
Location
Russo Auto Sales
2702 Hwy 97 N, Kelowna, BC V1X 4J7
$7,995
- Listing ID: 8745845
- Stock #: 4054-1
- VIN: 4T1BF30K35U614126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Km 2005 Toyota Camry XLE, 3.0L V6, 5 Speed Automatic, 5 Passenger Leather Seating, Power Heated Front Seats, Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, CD/Radio, Sun/Moon Roof, Woodgrain Accent Trims, Fold Down Rear Seats for extra Cargo Capacity in the trunk, Very Clean
All of our vehicles undergo a safety inspection at an independent shop. We show you the inspection as well as invoices for any work we have done. We show you the Carfax history report so that you can see where it has been registered and any accident/insurance history. We also include a good 3 month / 3000 km warranty with the purchase of each vehicle. We want you to have peace of mind about the purchase of your ‘new to you’ vehicle. Unlike most dealers, we do NOT charge a documentation fee or any other extra fees.
