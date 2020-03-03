"2005 Toyota Echo 

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.