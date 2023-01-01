Menu
2005 Volkswagen Golf

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

S&Z Auto Sales

250-765-7613

2005 Volkswagen Golf

2005 Volkswagen Golf

4dr HB GLS Auto

2005 Volkswagen Golf

4dr HB GLS Auto

Location

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547807
  • Stock #: CA-627
  • VIN: 9BWGL61J154018688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean VW Golf! Comes on great winter tires! Only 188k! Regulary serviced! 4 cylinder automatic with ac, power windows, power locks, keyles entry and much more! Great on gas! Available now! Test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

S&Z Auto Sales

1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8

250-765-7613

