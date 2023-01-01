$6,950+ tax & licensing
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
S&Z Auto Sales
250-765-7613
2005 Volkswagen Golf
2005 Volkswagen Golf
4dr HB GLS Auto
Location
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8
250-765-7613
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,950
+ taxes & licensing
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9547807
- Stock #: CA-627
- VIN: 9BWGL61J154018688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean VW Golf! Comes on great winter tires! Only 188k! Regulary serviced! 4 cylinder automatic with ac, power windows, power locks, keyles entry and much more! Great on gas! Available now! Test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
S&Z Auto Sales
1-990 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2J8